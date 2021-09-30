Soulja Boy Drops Off "Act Up"

Soulja Boy has been on a spree this year. He kicked off 2020 by announcing a joint deal with Virgin Music before beginning the release of a spree of music. A few singles, like "Rick N Morty" and "She Make It Clap" became immediate highlights while many of the song singles simply fell into the abyss of Soundcloud. Meanwhile, the rapper came through with the release of his project, Big Draco in the summer which, unfortunately, didn't do the type of damage you would've expected after such an impressive promotional run.

No matter what, the rapper continues going. After dropping off his single, "Do My Lil Dance" last week, he returned with his latest single, "Act Up."

Check out the latest from Soulja Boy below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Lil Bro got the .57 in this bitch

N***a, ridin' with that stick on my hip

N***a, I done fucked a n***a bitch, lil n***a

Slide with that stick up in my whip, lil n***a