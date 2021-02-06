If you're a fan of Soulja Boy, then you are well-aware of the fact that he has always possessed an entrepreneurial spirit. Even in his early days as an artist, he could be found gaming the Limewire system as a ploy to make "Crank Dat" an International hit. Since that time, Soulja has participated in various other business endeavors, including his infamous Soulja Watch and Soulja Console, which turned out to be a bit of a failure.

These days, Soulja is doing plenty of other things, including his always-hilarious Twitch streams. The artist has even dabbled into Cryptocurrency, which is on a historical bull run that could see Bitcoin reach upwards $100K by the summer. Now, however, Soulja Boy is getting involved with something that numerous celebrities have jumped on over the past year, OnlyFans.

Soulja Boy ended up dropping the link without a single warning, which led to a pretty hilarious reaction on social media as many fans were confused by the ordeal. Soulja has yet to reveal what kind of content he will be posting there, and some are worried he might go the Tyga route, which has ultimately proven to be quite lucrative.

You can check out the reactions to the revelation, below.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET