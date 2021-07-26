mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Soulja Boy Drops "BLATT" Ahead Of New Album

Aron A.
July 26, 2021 16:45
163 Views
BLATT
Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy with another new single.


Soulja Boy is just days away from the release of his upcoming album, DRACO. The album has been in the works for quite some time and Draco's been keeping the streets fed with new music in the past few months. In fact, it feels like every week, he's unleashing a new banger to build the anticipation. We've received massive bangers like "She Make It Clap" and its remix with French Montana, as well as the meme-worthy "Rick N Morty" freestyle which now includes appearances from both Tory Lanez and Rich The Kid.

With the new album set to drop on Friday, the rapper emerged with another taste of what's to come with his latest release, "Blatt." It's another belligerent banger added to his catalog that certainly plays up to the Big Draco moniker.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Got a shooter that hit from the front to the back
Shooters slidin' round in a Maybach
Murder Gang, I'm steppin' that

Soulja Boy
Via YOUTUBE
Soulja Boy
