Soulja Boy Doesn't Hold Back On "Knock Down Everything"

Aron A.
July 21, 2021 15:05
Knock Down Everything
Soulja Boy

New music from Big Draco.


Soulja Boy is as active as ever these days. The rapper who notably flooded online services like YouTube with a plethora of music 10 years ago is keeping that same energy in the lead up to the release of DRACO. He officially dropped the pre-save link in the past few days, along with several new singles and two new remixes. 

Most recently, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Knock You Down." On his latest effort, he comes through with smooth, West Coast influenced production and a laidback flow, largely detailing his affinity for his Ruger 57.

With Soulja Boy preparing to drop off his new album, he recently shared the remix to "She Make It Clap" ft. French Montana and "Rick N Morty" alongside Rich The Kid and Tory Lanez.

Quotable Lyrics
57 Ruger aim at your medulla
N***a, I'm my own shooter
Rich off a computer, Big Draco

Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy
