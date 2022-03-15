Soulja Boy Creeps Through Ominous Production On Flashy "Kizzy" Single

No matter your opinion on Soulja Boy, you have to at least commend the guy for his willingness to explore new territory. The rapper has never shied away from experimenting with new sounds and jumping on new trends as the game evolves, even if the lyrical content remains similar to every other song he's released in the past.

His latest single, "Kizzy" takes a dark turn as the rapper digs his teeth into ominous production. The haunting vocal samples are similar to those found in most UK drill beats while Soulja Boy navigates the production with unflinching arrogance.

The latest from Soulja Boy arrives just a day after he revealed the third installment in the Big Draco series. It seems like we'll be hearing a lot more from Draco in the coming days and weeks.

Quotable Lyrics

Drop the location, drop me the addy from all of the opps

To smoke, we spinnin' through

I'mma take the n***a to swag school

Double R Ghost when I pop out like peek-a-boo

