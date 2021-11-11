Soulja Boy says that Young Dolph is lying about how much money he makes and his claim about being independent. The Memphis rapper recently said that he earns $100,000 per show as an independent artist.

"This n***a mad because he's signed to a motherfucking record deal and his whole thing is 'I'm independent. I'm independent.' N***a did I lie? You signed to Empire," Soulja exclaimed on Instagram live. "Stupid ass n***a. Why the fuck you mad?"

“N****s broke as hell,” he continued. “Fuck wrong with y’all broke-ass, bitch-ass n****s? I’ve been making $100K a day, n***a. I’m the n***a with the bands. I’m the n***a that made like $2-3 million in a month.”



Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Soulja also says that their beef began because Dolph has allegedly been copying him for some time now.

Earlier this week, Dolph wrote on his Instagram story "How da fuk im a independent artist and gettin 100rax plus for a show?” and “How da fuck @keyglock got more cars & ice than you & your ceo?”

In response to a re-post by DJ Akademiks, Soulja replied: "That’s big cap. They signed to @empire. I’m really 100% Independent no cap."

Soulja also referenced making amends with Kanye West after being upset he was left off of Donda.

Check out Soulja's Instagram live stream below.



