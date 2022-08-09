Soulja Boy has clearly established that enjoys having bragging rights as the “first rapper” to do pretty much anything, and earlier this week, the “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” hitmaker concerned several of his fans after he lead them to believe that he had been infected with he monkeypox virus that has been rapidly spreading across the nation.

On Monday (August 8), the recording artist – born DeAndre Cortez Way – posted the words “monkey pox” on his Instagram Story and Twitter feed with no other context, leaving readers to speculate that Soulja must be among the infected.

Sergi Alexander/Getty Images

“First rapper [with] monkeypox,” one reader wrote in response, carrying on the 32-year-old’s long-running joke. Another added, “Lol. You weren’t the first person to get it. Sit yo ass down.”

While the internet debated whether or not Soulja Boy was trolling them, he shut down all the gossip by sharing a denial video on his Story. “If anybody took my post wrong, no I do not have the monkeypox,” he confirmed.

“[I’m] all good,” the Chicago native reassured viewers, explaining that he made the posts in light of the state of emergencies being declared across various cities in the U.S. as he simply wanted to post about the trending topic.

When The Shade Room reposted his antics, Soulja dropped by the comment section to write, “My bad” alongside some shy monkey and crying laughing emojis.





In other news, the “Crank That” artist has recently found himself wrapped up in an online feud with Charleston White, who he dubbed a “rat” at the end of July – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

