Soulja Boy says that he and Kanye West are "all good," despite him recently trolling the Donda rapper for losing Kim Kardashian to Pete Davidson. Soulja clarified their relationship in a post on his Instagram Story, Sunday.

"LISTEN. ME AND YE IS ALL GOOD," Soulja explained. "JUST A LIL FRIENDLY JOKES AND FUN. DON'T THINK I'M AGAINST HIM. WE SPOKE WE GON FIGURE IT OUT. WE BOTH TWO SMART INDIVIDUALS CHASING OUR DREAMS. WE BOTH ACT LIL CRAZY SOMETIMES BUT WE KNOW WHAT WE DOING. IT'S ALL LOVE NEVER GET IT CONFUSED."



Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Soulja shared screenshots of a text conversation he had with Ye, in which West demanded Soulja stop discussing him or Kardashain. Soon after, West asked for a verse for Donda 2.

Soulja incited the back and forth, earlier this week, when he posted a video calling Ye out for "crying like a bitch" in response to Kardashian and Davidson's relationship.

"Is you gon' keep posting memes of Marvel versus Capcom? Or you gon' lay the smackdown? That's what the f*ck you get n***a," he said in the clip. "N***a tried to play me. N***a, you know the f**k I'm is? I'm Big Draco. Now you running around Hollywood, crying like a b*tch. [crying sounds] 'Help me.' F*ck you, Kanye!"

Check out Soulja's new post below.

[Via]