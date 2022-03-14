Soulja Boy has been known to take the claim for being the "first one" to do things on more than one occasion, and he's kicked off this week by doing just that once again – this time around alleging that he was the person who made having yellow vehicles trendy.

In one of many clips uploaded to his Instagram Story, the "Pretty Boy Swag" hitmaker can be heard saying, "I ain't gon' even cap tho, ever since I started coppin' yellow whips, all these rap n*ggas is coppin' yellow whips."

"When these p*ssy n*ggas gon' stop stealin' my muthaf*ckin swag?!" he asked the camera, irritation obvious in his voice as he showed off his luxurious collection.

The clip has since made its way into @saycheesetv's Instagram page, where users have been debating if Soulja's claims hold up. "Gucci [Mane] did it in '06, yellow everything," one person pointed out.





Others have speculated that the 31-year-old recording artist appears to be trying to get a rise out of Yellow Tape rapper Key Glock, who is known for his signature yellow cars. "This mane want Glock to say something to him so bad," someone commented, while another said, "I thought bra said Key Glock made him wanna do it?"

In case you missed it, last week, Soulja Boy targeted Akbar V on social media after she rapped in her new song that he didn't grow up in Atlanta, following in the footsteps of Omeretta – read more about that here, and let us know who you think really started the yellow car trend in the comment section.