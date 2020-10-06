Soulja Boy deserves his credit. Before anybody else, he used social media to his advantage in the music industry. He utilized it in such a manner that forced people to listen to his music, making him a household name with his viral dance craze.

While he was not able to become a superstar for the long haul, he has stuck around, surviving his initial fifteen minutes of fame and clinging onto relevancy in 2020. That doesn't mean that he wasn't instrumental in ushering in a new era for artists though.

Not one to allow his name to be dragged through the mud, Soulja Boy logged onto Twitter this morning and demanded his respect, claiming that he shifted the entire way things work in the music industry.

"I really changed the whole music industry. That’s crazy," wrote the 30-year-old rapper.

If you really think about what he's saying, he's not even wrong. Today, TikTok dominates the way trends are created in music. Much of that is done with corny dance routines that kids will pick up on, like the "Crank Dat" dance. So, really, Soulja Boy was years ahead of his time.

We also shouldn't count him out for another comeback. A few years ago, he went up against Tyga and claimed to have the more effective comeback. While Tyga has moved past the point of a "comeback", filling a niche with his ass-centric rhymes, Soulja is still waiting to reach that status. Do you think he can ever get there?



