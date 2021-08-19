Is Soulja Boy the first rapper to own a video game company? Let Draco tell it: he may very well be.

In a new clip, the Atlanta-bred rapper stated that he was the new owner of the Atari Gaming Company.

"Big shout out to Atari," he began in a clip in which he donned Atari gear. "I'm about to revamp the company. We finna take Atari to the next level. I am now the owner of Atari. I own the video game company Atari."

According to Soulja Boy, it was his success with the SouljaGames console that piqued Atari's interest in the rapper. He added that he, in fact, struck two deals with the gaming company and now he'll move on from the SouljaGames company which he will be selling off for $140 million.

"They were real proud of me --of what I did with the Soulja Boy game console. We are about to sell the company for $140 million. Atari reached out and I just signed two deals with Atari. I'm the owner. The first rapper to own a video game company."

So far, Atari has not yet confirmed the alleged changing of the guard. Time will tell if they ever do.