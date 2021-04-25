Earlier in the month, Soulja Boy reflected on how the growing success of his viral hit "She Make It Clap" made him reflect on beginning his "biggest comeback" two years ago after completing his prison sentence. He told fans, "I got arrested April 11, 2019 while having the 'biggest comeback'. I will never forget that day."

He continued, "Today is April 11, 2021 and 'the biggest comeback' continues but on a way better path with focus and no negative energy around me. I'm completely bossed up to a whole new level. God had my back the whole time and I'm thankful. Today I relax and celebrate and look how far I came since I been home." Based on new data from Billboard, Big Draco's biggest comeback just got a lot more real.



Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Scoring another No.1 hit on a Billboard chart, "She Make It Clap" jumped from the 19th spot to the summit in its second week charting on Billboard's Top Triller US chart. According to Triller, rankings on the chart developed in the streaming era are based on a formula combining the amount of views videos featuring certain songs garner, the level of engagements the videos receive, and the raw total of videos uploaded using the sound.

"She Make It Clap" also debuts at No. 4 on the Top Triller Global chart. Released last month, the song's organic attention and success followed after a dance challenge was created for the track. The rapper shared footage to his Instagram page of the very moments he discovered he had scored a No.1 hit on the chart. "That's a Billboard chart n*gga, f*ck you mean? #1 n*gga independently signed I did this myself, Big CEO," says the rapper with excitement in the footage.

He added in the caption, "The moment I found out I went #1 on [Billboard]." The song reached the summit in its second week appearing on the chart, so its not telling how well it could go on to do in the Hot 100 chart.

Congrats to Soulja Boy on the W!

