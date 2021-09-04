Soulja Boy Cashes Out On "Westsize Zone 1"

There are few rappers that know how to rattle the internet like Soulja Boy. In the past week, he's been drumming up hype for his latest project by instigating a feud with Kanye West over "Remote Control." Soulja revealed on Twitter that Kanye had reached out to him for a verse that didn't end up making the final cut, despite 'Ye deeming Soulja's contributions as flames.

With or without an appearance on Kanye's album, Soulja Boy kept the ball rolling with the release of his latest mixtape, Swag 4. On track 3, "Westsize Zone 1," the rapper delivers a muddy banger filled with braggadocious bars.

Swag has been a definitive mixtape series in Draco's catalog. How does the fourth installment hold up? Let us know in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck you talkin' bout? Boy, you'll get sprayed

Big choppa'll shoot that boy right in the face

And my pinky ring cost me an Audi R8

And the mansion, it came with a stupid arcade

