mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Soulja Boy Cashes Out On "Westsize Zone 1"

Aron A.
September 04, 2021 15:07
111 Views
01
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Westsize Zone 1
Soulja Boy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Soulja Boy drops off "Swag 4."


There are few rappers that know how to rattle the internet like Soulja Boy. In the past week, he's been drumming up hype for his latest project by instigating a feud with Kanye West over "Remote Control." Soulja revealed on Twitter that Kanye had reached out to him for a verse that didn't end up making the final cut, despite 'Ye deeming Soulja's contributions as flames.

With or without an appearance on Kanye's album, Soulja Boy kept the ball rolling with the release of his latest mixtape, Swag 4. On track 3, "Westsize Zone 1," the rapper delivers a muddy banger filled with braggadocious bars. 

Swag has been a definitive mixtape series in Draco's catalog. How does the fourth installment hold up? Let us know in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics
Fuck you talkin' bout? Boy, you'll get sprayed
Big choppa'll shoot that boy right in the face
And my pinky ring cost me an Audi R8
And the mansion, it came with a stupid arcade

Soulja Boy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  111
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Soulja Boy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Soulja Boy Cashes Out On "Westsize Zone 1"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject