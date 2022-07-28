Usually, when Soulja Boy has been involved in internet spats that roll into an ongoing back and forth, he tires out his opponents with his antics. This time, the public believes that Soulja has met his match, as Charleston White isn't one to back down from a viral confrontation. This all began days ago when rumors began circulating that Soulja and his entourage attempted to confront White, and in turn, White quickly pepper sprayed the rapper. White then popped up on Livestream where he confirmed the gossip, causing Soulja to clap back.

The rapper poked the bear when he insulted White, and soon, insults were being slung by both sides.

These two have been jumping on Livestreams, separately, to fire off verbal jabs and alleged threats. Earlier today (July 27), this debacle received yet another update after it was reported that White took note of Soulja's alleged online threats and filed a police report against the rapper.

In a video, White is seen speaking with someone on the phone as he requests a police report.

"Soulja making threats of having me killed," said White before giving the rapper's government name. He also included an Ira Malcolm, known as Flo Malcolm, who is reportedly one of Soulja's artists. "They got something for bad motherf*ckas...jail."

It is unclear if White actually filed the report or if he's just stirring things up, but when Soulja caught wind of the news, he seemed amused and posted several rat emojis. Check it out below.