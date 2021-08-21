It was just yesterday (August 19) when Soulja Boy seemed to make the grand declaration that he was the new owner of Atari. The legendary gaming system hasn't been a frontrunner in the industry in quite some time, however, Atari's influence on gaming culture is well-documented. According to the viral rapper, he purchased the video game company and was looking forward to selling Soulja Boy Game.

"We about to sell the company for, like, what was it, 100... I think I'm gonna get $140 million," the rapper said at the time. "I'm finally getting $140 million from Soulja Boy Game, so... Atari reached out and I just signed a deal with Atari... I signed two deals with Atari... I'm the owner. The first rapper to own a video game company. We gonna take it to the next level... just like we did with Soulja Boy Game."

Atari returned with a response today where they denied Soulja's claim and it didn't sit well with the Rap mogul. "First of all, n*gga, f*ck Atari, n*gga. Second of all, n*gga, I been making millions from my Soulja Boy Game console, minding my own business, Atari y'all p*ssy ass called me and said y'all wanted me to revamp y'all company. B*tch ass n*gga! Y'all know what the f*ck I meant when I said I'm owning Atari. Atari is a publicly-traded company. Can't no one man own the sh*t."

He told the company not to reach out to him for promotions and called them a "dead ass video game company." Soulja Boy also showed off a contract where it looks as if he was paid a million in cryptocurrency while boasting that he has receipts for all of his interactions with Atari. Watch the 10-minute rant below.