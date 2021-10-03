Soulja Boy Assists S3nsi Molly On "50 Shades"

Soulja Boy has been flooding the music with new music this year. He's delivered at least three projects so far, on top of the numerous loose singles that have scattered the timeline. For Soulja, his ability to make hit records is damn-near effortless. He freestyle on Twitch and then had two smash records with "She Make It Clap" and "Rick N Morty" which later was used for Adult Swim promo.

Interestingly enough, most of his releases have been solo cuts. However, he's been collaborating even more recently. This week, he teamed up with S3nsi Molly for her new record, "50 Shades" where they tackle flute-laden production with braggadocious bars.

Check out the latest from S3nsi Molly below and sound off with you thoughts on the song int he comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I was in the trap, whippin' a bowl

Walkin' in the kitchen, turnin' on the stove

I take that pot and put it in a figure four

My young n***as hittin' blitz and shootin' through the peep hole