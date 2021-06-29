mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Soulja Boy & SODMG Drop Off "4Sho"

June 29, 2021 13:20
4Sho
Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy introduces Flo Malcom and Keem SODMG on "4sho."


Soulja Boy is fresh off of his Verzuz with Bow Wow where he debuted a brand new remix of "She Make It Clap" with Nicki Minaj. It was an evening that reminded everyone of both artists' impact, specifically, when it came to Soulja Boy's production catalog and his ear as an A&R in the rap game. This week, the rapper formally introduced members of the SODMG crew with his latest release, "4Sho" alongside Flo Malcom and Keem SODMG. The new single is set to appear on a compilation album which Soulja stated would drop in August 2021.

Soulja Boy has been releasing a ton of new singles recently including the "Rick & Morty" freestyle which Adult Swim later used to promote the fifth season of the animated show.

Quotable Lyrics
I did some shit that make them remember me
M16, set fire on his jeans
VVS diamonds clean as Listerine
Bust down teeth, n***a, bling bling
Talk about Money Gang, that's my team

