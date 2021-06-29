Soulja Boy & SODMG Drop Off "4Sho"

Soulja Boy is fresh off of his Verzuz with Bow Wow where he debuted a brand new remix of "She Make It Clap" with Nicki Minaj. It was an evening that reminded everyone of both artists' impact, specifically, when it came to Soulja Boy's production catalog and his ear as an A&R in the rap game. This week, the rapper formally introduced members of the SODMG crew with his latest release, "4Sho" alongside Flo Malcom and Keem SODMG. The new single is set to appear on a compilation album which Soulja stated would drop in August 2021.

Soulja Boy has been releasing a ton of new singles recently including the "Rick & Morty" freestyle which Adult Swim later used to promote the fifth season of the animated show.

Quotable Lyrics

I did some shit that make them remember me

M16, set fire on his jeans

VVS diamonds clean as Listerine

Bust down teeth, n***a, bling bling

Talk about Money Gang, that's my team

