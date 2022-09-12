Soulja Boy and his partner, Los Angeles-based hairstylist Jackilyn Martinez, recently shared maternity photos on Instagram. Soulja first announced that they were expecting a baby boy back in March, surprising fans with a clip from a gender reveal party.

"Dangerously in love with you," Martinez captioned the photos, while Soulja added a star emoji.



Sergi Alexander / Getty Images

Brandy celebrated in the comments section writing, "So beautiful Jacks we love you and always here for you."

"Awwww love how all of your maternity shoots came out!!" another user commented on the post.

Soulja announced that they were expecting back in March, less than a year after writing on his Instagram Story that he has "everything I want in life except for a son. God please bless me I’ve been patient.”

Following the news, Soulja posted on social media: “THANK YOU GOD. SUCH A BLESSING. DEAR SON I WILL LOVE U FOREVER.”

In addition to Brandy, Martinez had worked for a number of celebrity clients including French Montana, Kim Kardashian, and Tamar Braxton.

"Roses are red, violets are blue. You are my heart, can’t wait to see you," Martinez wrote in a separate post on her Instagram page.

Check out Soulja Boy and Jackilyn Martinez's maternity pictures below.



