The day has finally arrived for Bow Wow and Soulja Boy to duke it out on the latest installment of Verzuz. The duo has been building up anticipation for their upcoming match on the musical battle show by trading lighthearted shots at each other across social media. They've taken jabs at their respective chart success, hairlines, net worths, and much, much, more.

Bow and Soulja are set to go head to head today, Saturday (June 26) at 8 pm ET. Now in its second season, Verzuz has only expanded on its powerful guest lineup. Past guests on the show that emerged from the minds of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland during the pandemic include Ashanti and Keyshia Cole, Jeezy and Gucci Mane, and E-40 and Too Short, to name a few. Keep reading to find out how you can tap into the latest installment of Vezruz.



Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images



After weeks of back-and-forth trolling of each other, the artists will finally carry out the long-awaited battle. “Have you seen your hairline lately,” Bow Wow said to Draco in a particularly savage tweet. He then mocked the former television host for the viral "Bow Wow Challenge," eventually leading the pair to clarify that it was all love between the two of them.

“Yo @souljaboy years later we still doing what we been doing! U putting out new hits. Im back in the box office #Fast9 hit theaters TODAY! What more could we ask for. Celebration tomorrow! Lets go.” Bow Wow tweeted Friday ahead of the battle.

“4sho it’s been years and we still rocking out,” Draco replied. “Let’s have fun and make history. This for all our fans that been with us since day one through everything”

To tune in to today's Verzuz battle, head over to Verzuz TV on Instagram live, or stream the battle with Triller or the FITE app. It's set to commence at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. Let us know if you'll be tuning in down in the comments!