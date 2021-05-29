Soulja Boy and Bow Wow are no strangers to the social media world and when it comes to their Twitter accounts, they have no issues engaging in some lighthearted banter. This is especially true now that Soulja Boy and Bow Wow are reportedly going to engage in a Verzuz battle next month. Both of these men are pioneers of the internet age and they have some classic tracks to their names. With this in mind, it only makes sense they would battle each other in what should be an incredible night for millennial hip-hop fans who grew up with these two.

Ahead of this battle, Bow Wow sent some shots Soulja's way, saying "Lil bro, @souljaboy i really care for you bro. You still have time to back out the battle i don’t wanna do you like this. Lets just be friends." This prompted an immediate response from Soulja Boy who said "Back outttt???!!!! I want all the smoke Shad. Something tells me you underestimating big Draco I gotta show u."

Bow Wow came right back, acknowledging that Soulja Boy had just used his real name. This led to Bow Wow using the exact same tactics in his retort. "Awww hell naw! You just called me my government? This means war cortez," he wrote.

It's crystal clear that these two have no real bad blood and are simply looking to promote the battle. These two are extremely savvy when it comes to social media, and there is no doubt their battle is going to lead to some great moments.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET