Soulja Boy & Boosie Badazz Collide On "Epidemic"

There really isn't any shortage of new music from Soulja Boy these days. The Atlanta rapper has remained a pop culture fixture through his frequent viral moments but he's also banking off of it with a continuous supply of new music.

This week, Soulja Boy came through with his new collaboration alongside Boosie Badazz titled, "Epidemic." The two tackle eerie production before reminding people of their impact. Soulja Boy brings up his YouTube accolades and his trailblazing ways on the Internet while Boosie Badazz shares a firm reminder of his authenticity from the streets to the rap game.

The two rappers previously collaborated on songs like "Materialistic Bitch" with Shell and Lil Phat. They also worked together on "Same Dream Different Hustle."

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

One of the first n***as talkin' that gangsta shit

But living everything he's saying it

Lotta n***as popped off like a 9 but I stepped on it

Real hitta and they can't forget