Another ceremony is on the horizon as the official announcement for the 2021 Soul Train Awards has been shared. We will have to wait just a bit longer before learning the nominees, but on Monday (October 18), it was revealed that the Soul Train Awards would return next month at an iconic location.

A staple not only in Black culture but the entertainment industry is the illustrious Apollo Theater in New York where dozens of our favorite music legends received the launch to their careers. BET has shared that the Soul Train Awards will broadcast from the world-famous theater for the first time in history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soul Train (@soultrain)

“Don Cornelius’ brilliant vision created a revolutionary show that became a cornerstone in American culture. Fifty years later, the Soul Train Awards continues to amplify his powerful message of Love, Peace & Soul to a global audience,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.

“We are honored to be a part of the Soul Train legacy and partner with the national treasure that is the Apollo to celebrate Black excellence and culture with one unforgettable night of can’t miss moments.” Apollo Executive Producer Kailah Forbes echoed her sentiment.



“The Apollo has long been a center of Black cultural and creative innovation for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world. It has provided a platform for Black artists at all stages of their careers, and a gathering place for audiences to express themselves freely,” said Forbes. “The Apollo is thrilled to partner with BET to host the Soul Train Awards, bringing together three iconic brands that represent Black culture and excellence under one roof. This is an occasion to celebrate, and we look forward to the incredible performances that will light up our stage during the Soul Train Awards."

The 2021 Soul Train Awards premieres on November 28 at 8:00 p.m. on BET Her.