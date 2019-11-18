Last night, BET's 2019 Soul Train Awards were held at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Awards were doled out to several artists of the new class imbuing soul in their work, including H.E.R., Khalid, Lizzo and Summer Walker. Veterans were also honored with tribute performances and opportunities to come on stage and show they've still got it. Songwriting/production duo, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, were bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement award and K. Michelle sang her praises with a performance of "The Rain", a remake of the 1998 New Edition hit "Can You Stand The Rain" written by Jimmy and Terry. The duo was later joined onstage by past collaborators for a 10-minute medley of their hits.

The red carpet looks were just as vivacious as the ceremony itself. MC Lyte shined in an elegant sequin gown. JoJo showed off her killer calves, propped up in a pair of intricate red bottoms. TeaMarr put the 'tea' in her name by carrying a cup on the carpet to go with her glamorous getup. Best R&B/Soul Female artist nominee, Ari Lennox, slayed in a green velvet dress with a seductive slit. The award for best dressed may have to go to rising rap duo, EARTHGANG, for amalgamating an array of eccentric items to produce some truly unique fits.

MC Lyte

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Ta'Rhonda Jones

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

JoJo

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

TeaMarr

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Tiana Major9

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

H.E.R.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Paige Hurd

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Guordan Banks

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Issa Rae

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Charisse Mills

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

EARTHGANG

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Ari Lennox

Leon Bennett/Getty Images