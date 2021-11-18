Soujla Boy Gets Serious On New Single "Stretch Some"

Soulja Boy has been a mainstay in the internet music scene for the better part of two decades now, and has mastered the formula on how to stay relevant in the rap game.

Recently announcing that his upcoming album Big Draco 2 is dropping this Friday, November 19, the "Kiss Me Thru The Phone" rapper dropped off a preview of the record, with his new single, "Stretch Some."

"Stretch Some" finds Soulja Boy playing with a handful of different melodies, and spitting lyrics that can best be described as standard fare for Big Draco. But in the context of the tragic shooting and killing of Memphis hip hop legend Young Dolph, with whom Soulja Boy had recent beef, fans and other rappers, including Trouble, pointed out the questionable timing of "Stretch Some."

Soulja Boy denied that any lyrics were in reference to Dolph, and said that the song was leaked weeks ago.

Check out "Stretch Some" by Soulja Boy and let us know what you think down in the comments.