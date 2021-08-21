SosMula Enlists ZillaKami, Fat Nick, Xanman, & More On "13 SONGS 2 DIE 2"

City Morgue rapper SosMula is known for his energetic and aggressive music that goes incredibly hard, especially if you are in that sort of manic headspace. SosMula and ZillaKami have been a dynamic duo, to say the least, and on SosMula's solo music, he continues to show exactly what he can do. On Friday, the rapper dropped a brand new project called 13 SONGS 2 DIE 2 and as one would expect, it is filled with bangers.

At just 27 minutes long, each song is about two minutes in length although that's all each track needs as they are energetic from start to finish. The aggressive flows will have you blowing off some steam all while the instrumentals will make you want to rush to the gym. There are plenty of features here as well, including guest spots from ZillaKami, Nascar Aloe, Xanman, Fat Nick, and many more.

You can stream this brand new project down below.

Tracklist:

1. GUN SPORT

2. STAIN (ft. Nascar Aloe)

3. NO HEART

4. CAN'T FEEL MY FACE (ft. Jasiah)

5. DEATH WISH

6. LIL PSYCHOS (ft. Xanman)

7. DOCTA (ft. Fat Nick)

8. WHIP PARKED (ft. Bizzy Banks)

9. WHERE MY STICK

10. QUEEF

11. BOOGALOO (ft. ZillaKami)

12. FAVELA (ft. Jovem Dex)

13. VINNY ROTTEN (ft. Kim Dracula)