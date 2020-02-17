Sosamann Turns Up On "Sauce Taylor Gang" Freestyle

Sosamann is back on his BS with his latest drop. The Taylor Gang member shared a quick freestyle this weekend titled, "Sauce Taylor Gang Freestyle." The rapper's latest drop is simple but effective with a minimalist beat looming in the background while his gruff voice slides through. Of course, as one of the originators of the term "drip," it was only necessary he details just that with bars like, "I drip sauce even when I'm on ProTools." Quadroofer supplies the beat which is equal parts eerie and turnt up.

Although Sosamann's continued to flood the streets, the Wiz Khalifa-signed artist released his last project, Trap Sauce: The Album in late September. Perhaps this new freestyle indicates he has more in the pipeline. Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Talkin' to my dawg like I'm Dr. Dolittle

It was time that I had to eat beef noodles

Only one life, I can't re do it

Catch me an opp, burn his ass like a Toaster Strudel