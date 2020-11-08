mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sosamann Taps Sada Baby, Wiz Khalifa, & More For "Born To Drip" Project

Alexander Cole
November 08, 2020 14:31
Sosamann is back with a brand new project that will certainly energize his fans.


Sosamann has always been a fan-favorite out in Houston thanks to his club bangers that also feature a heavy-dose of dope storytelling. When Sosamann first burst onto the scene, he captured the attention of Wiz Khalifa and was immediately signed to Taylor Gang. Since then, Sosamann has remained consistent and recently, he dropped a new 14-track project called Born To Drip.

The album has a runtime of 45 minutes and contains features from the likes of Sancho Saucy, the Sauce Twinz, Rizzoo Rizzoo, as well as heavyweights like Money Man, Sada Baby, and of course, Wiz Khalifa. This is definitely a dope project to sink your teeth into, so give it a spin and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Mann Family
2. Good Burger (ft. Sancho Saucy & Sauce Twinz)
3. Big Dawg
4. Everlasting Drip
5. Sauce & Season (ft. Sada Baby)
6. Naw Fashitsho
7. You Knot It (ft. Money Man)
8. Sauce Taylor Gang Freestyle
9. White Boy Plug
10. Messing wit Me (ft. Wiz Khalifa)
11. Too High
12. Drippin Hot Sauce (ft. Rizzoo Rizzoo)
13. My Own Right Hand
14. Sosa Superhero Flow

