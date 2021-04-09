mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SOS LO Enlists Trippie Redd & Chris King For New Single "Honorable Flex"

Joshua Robinson
April 09, 2021 10:03
134 Views
02
0
SOS LO/Death To NormalcySOS LO/Death To Normalcy
SOS LO/Death To Normalcy

Honorable Flex
SOS LO Feat. Trippie Redd & Chris King

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

SOS LO gets major assists from Trippie Redd and Chris King on "Honorable Flex."


Clemson, South Carolina rapper SOS LO is a newcomer on the rising Hip-Hop scene, but with collaborations alongside exciting artists such as Steezy Reezy, Glokkstar, and ZillaKami already under his belt, SOS LO is steadily learning the ropes of the rap game. Now, the artist is back with his first single of the year, which boasts major features from frequent collaborators Trippie Redd and Chris King.

Titled "Honorable Flex," SOS LO's new song finds him exchanging slick, fast-paced verses with Chris King while Trippie Redd takes care of the hook. Chris King's wordplay is as sharp as ever, but SOS LO makes a decent effort to keep up with his featured artist's gab. Trippie Redd's chorus is a full-out flex, as he delivers a garbled refrain about his impressive watch collection, but according to the Pegasus artist, he's just referencing an "honorable flex." 

The unexpected collaboration is a bit peculiar, but it does have a lot of redeeming qualities, from Chris King's rapid-paced lyricism to Trippie Redd's catchy melody. Check out SOS LO, Trippie Redd, and Chris King's "Honorable Flex" below and let us know what you think. 

Quotable Lyrics

Diamonds hittin' like it took a drop of LSD
Keep the handheld with games like a PSP
Too high sometimes I forget my beat
When I'm skippin' down the block don't forget my heat

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  0
  134
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
SOS LO Trippie Redd Chris King
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS SOS LO Enlists Trippie Redd & Chris King For New Single "Honorable Flex"
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject