Another Hollywood icon has passed away and the world is revisiting some of his greatest cinematic moments. This has been a somber week for the industry as we recently reported on the passing of acting legend James Caan, an entertainer known for his roles in Misery, The Godfather, and Elf. Today (July 8), it was reported that another beloved actor, Tony Sirico, has also died. He was 79.

Sirico was known for his unforgettable role in The Sopranos as Peter Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri—a part that he held for six seasons. However, Sirico's career spans decades and dates back to the mid-1970s when he snagged his first mobster role in Crazy Joe.



Art was close to imitating life as the New Yorker was born into an Italian family and was reportedly associated with the Colombo crime family. He would get into trouble in his youth, even serving out a few stints behind bars, but it was acting that ultimately helped him turn his life around. Yet, many of his roles were mobster parts.

Michael Imperioli paid tribute to his Sopranos co-star on Instagram.

“It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great TONY SIRICO has passed away today. Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone i’ve ever known. I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs.

"We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today.”

We send our sincerest condolences to Tony Sirico's loved ones. Check out a few of his highlights below.

