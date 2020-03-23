Sophie Turner dissed Evangeline Lilly and anyone else who isn't taking social-distancing seriously during the Coronavirus outbreak. She posted a video on Instagram calling out people who are downplaying the virus, as reported by Variety.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“I don’t give a F about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you, by doing this. So stay inside, guys. It’s not cool and it’s not big and it’s not clever. And that’s the tea,” Turner says in the video, which includes Joe Jonas.

Turner appears to be referencing Lilly by mentioning "freedom." Lilly posted a picture on Instagram downplaying the Coronavirus and wrote in the comments, “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices,” she wrote. “Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu.”

Her sentiments echo Vanessa Hudgens, who received backlash last week. “I’m sorry. It’s a virus, I get it. I respect it,” she said. “But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it — like, yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible. But, like, inevitable?" Hudgens later apologized for her comments.