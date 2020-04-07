It's finally on the way!

It's almost time for Sony and Microsoft to release the latest generations of their video gaming consoles. While the exact release details are jumbled because of the current state of the world, Sony is moving forward with their heads held high, introducing some huge news about the upcoming PlayStation 5 today.

The official controller has finally been unveiled by Sony and, oh boy, it's looking pretty sleek. The new design is primarily white with black on the underside. The L2 and R2 buttons are black while the shape of the controller has changed a lot. The gamepad design is now free of color, going all-white. Much like the PlayStation 4, the new DualShock will also be wireless.



Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Now that this announcement is out of the way, it's up to Microsoft to make the next move. This isn't exactly checkmate, but the reveal certainly has gamers excited about further news regarding the PlayStation 5.

The new console was originally believed to be aiming for a release in time for the 2020 Holiday Season. However, with everything that's going on right now, that much is unclear.

Are you a fan of the new DualShock design or do you prefer the look of the PS4 controller?