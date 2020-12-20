Sony is developing a biopic focused on the life of legendary producer DJ Screw, which will be an adaptation of Isaac Yowman's musical tribute to Screw, All Screwed Up.

Yoman's All Screwed Up, will be the first project from The Incubation Lab, which helps develop projects from unconventional storytellers, to be adapted into a film.

Maia Eyre will oversee the project on behalf of Sony in collaboration with Jeron Smith, who runs The Incubation Lab.

"Jeron and Maia have been extremely helpful and transparent in navigating me through this process," Yowman told THR. "They’ve committed to making sure my voice as a black filmmaker is heard and the team we’re building is super solid. I can tell Sony genuinely wants to see me grow as a creative, and that means a lot. The family is happy and so am I."

Screw, who is from Houston, is one of the most influential artists from the 1990s and was known for his iconic chopped and screwed remix style. Many artists have paid tribute to the legend in the two decades since his passing. Screw died at the age of 29-years-old in 2000.

Production for the upcoming film is expected to begin in 2021.

[Via]