Sony has removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation store, following extreme backlash toward the performance of the game on last-generation consoles. The company is also offering full refunds to anyone who purchased a PS4 copy of the game.

The company explained their decision in a statement on their website saying:

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice. Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.

Earlier this week, developer CD Projekt Red announced they would be implementing a refund policy; however, they were met with even more backlash when Sony and other retailers initially denied customers' requests to do so.

“We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,” CD Projekt in a statement.

They went on to apologize specifically “for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase.”

Despite receiving overwhelmingly favorable reviews on PC, critics were not given access to console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 prior to launch and were therefore unable to warn buyers of the state of the game.

