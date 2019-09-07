If you're one of the people who became deeply invested in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the past decade, you were probably feeling a bit hurt when Sony announced that Spider-Man wouldn't return to the MCU. Negotiations between Sony and Disney & Marvel didn't pan out the way that many hoped for but many were still optimistic that things might turn around. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case. According to Variety, Sony Pictures CEO said, “for the moment the door is closed."

Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra made it clear there are no bad feelings between Sony and Marvel even though they won't be working on Spider-Man together. Describing the aftermath of the announcement as “an interesting couple of weeks," he also detailed some of the reason why they decided to part ways from Disney, partly due to the upcoming phases in the MCU.

“We had a great run with (Feige) on Spider-Man movies,” the Sony chief said. “We tried to see if there’s a way to work it out….the Marvel people are terrific people, we have great respect for them, but on the other hand we have some pretty terrific people of our own. Kevin didn’t do all the work.”

Sony Studios did do a great job at both recent live-action Spider-Man films but the question remains whether they can still do it without the MCU.