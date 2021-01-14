Since the PlayStation 5 console launched in North America back in November of last year, it has been one of the most sought out devices for consumers and the most profitable for resellers. The last sizeable PlayStation 5 restock happened around the holiday season, but it is nowhere near the number of consoles Sony plans to distribute in an upcoming restock. According to OnSmash, the father company of the devices is planning a massive restock for the PS5 in the next couple of days.

Similar to the holiday season restock, Target and Best Buy are expected to receive the most systems out of any other retailers in the next couple of weeks. Online stores like Amazon won't have them for two-day shipping until later in the summer.



Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Keeping in mind that resellers would likely try to buy up everything against and score huge, Sony is purposely flooding retailers with the consoles to stop this from occurring. By March, you'll be able to easily walk into stores and pick up both the digital and deluxe PS5.

Microsoft hasn't updated fans on how they plan to combat resellers of the Xbox Series X, the news from Sony comes right as Hitman 3 arrives as the first next-gen major release of the year.

The restock will be hitting stores in February to bulk stock for the rest of the year. If you've been sitting on a PS5 attempting to resell it, do it now before retailers are fully stocked with the consoles.

[via]