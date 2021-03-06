Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. has filed a patent for an idea that would allow users of the PlayStation to turn household items and food products into PlayStation controllers through augmented reality.

The request, filed with The United States Patent and Trademark Office, includes an illustration of a banana being used as a PlayStation controller.



Alex Pantling / Getty Images

“The system comprises an input unit operable to obtain images of a non-luminous passive object held by a user as a video game controller,” the patent explains. “E.g. a player may hold two bananas – one in each respective hand; or e.g two oranges – one in each respective hand.”

The patent is simply an application, meaning Sony does not have a finished product ready or even confirmed plans to release one.

"It would be desirable if a user could use an inexpensive, simple, and non-electronic device as a video game peripheral," the patent continues.

Sony released their newest PlayStation console at the end of 2020, which included a new DualSense wireless controller. Despite having been released months ago, the PlayStation 5 is still difficult to find at most retailers. In early 2021, reports suggested that a massive PS5 restock in February would keep the system on shelves but that has not been the case.

[Via]