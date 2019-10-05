Sony is cutting the price of its game-subscription service in half. A monthly subscription to PlayStation Now will cost $9.99, down from $19.99 originally. The new price point now falls in line with Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass and the upcoming Google Stadia Pro. Users who pay quarterly will see a price drop from $45 to $25, and yearly subscribers will pay $60 instead of $100.

Sony is also adding a handful of new titles to the service. Grand Theft Auto 5, God of War and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End are all being added to the service's line-up of over 800 titles. The new titles will be available for three months, from October 1, 2019 until January 2, 2020.

In the announcement on Playstation’s website, the company said “Starting today, PS Now will be offered at a more compelling price that is comparable to other entertainment streaming services on the market. Current customers will see this new pricing reflected in their next billing cycle… We currently have the largest game library of any console game subscription service, with more than 800* games available. Starting today, we’re adding more blockbuster content that includes some of the most highly played and critically acclaimed PS4 games ever.”

The company also released a video trailer for the new update you can check out below.