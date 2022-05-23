Sony Chairman Tom Rothman says that the studio isn't pausing production on Bad Boys 4 in light of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars ceremony, despite rumors to the contrary. Speaking with Deadline in a new interview, Rothman confirmed that the film is still in development.

“No. That was inaccurate,” Rothman said. “That movie’s been in development and still is. There weren’t any brakes to pump because the car wasn’t moving. That was a very unfortunate thing that happened, and I don’t think it’s really my place to comment, except to say that I’ve known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person. That was an example of a very good person having a very bad moment, in front of the world. I believe his apology and regret is genuine, and I believe in forgiveness and redemption.”



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer on the first three films in the Bad Boys franchise, had remarked last week to CinemaBlend that he was unsure of the state of the fourth movie: “I can’t answer that question other than to (say), people who are higher up have to make that decision."

Despite the series kicking off back in 1995, the most recent movie in the franchise, Bad Boys for Life, is the most profitable, earning $436 million worldwide. The film was released in 2020.

While Bad Boys 4 doesn't appear to have been affected by Smith's actions at the Oscars, he was banned by the Academy for a period of 10 years. Infamously, Smith had slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

While Bad Boys 4 has been announced, details regarding the project remain sparse.

