Not since the release of Jingle All The Way's "Turbo Man" or possibly the Furby has a product so thoroughly captivated the mass market like Sony's PlayStation 5. And since COVID-19 forced retailers to move their entire stock online, the subsequent chaos that resulted was among the biggest shit-shows in modern shopping history. Between the scalpers having free reign to unleash their bots and the general uncertainty surrounding drop times and dates, securing a PS5 has been a difficult task to say the least.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Seeing as many have been left in the dust, holding out wads of cash and receiving nothing but the wind in return, Sony felt compelled to issue a reconciliatory statement on social media. And while their tone was indeed reassuring, many were quick to lambast the company for doing little to prevent scalpers and resellers from running rampant. "We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever," writes the gaming giant, on both their U.S. and Canadian pages. "Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers."

Of course, that's not to say that securing a console will become any easier. The same vigilant process must be applied, should you be interested in having even the slightest chance. Be sure to keep an eye on your local retailers for news on potential supply drops, though don't be surprised to see them selling out in minutes. Yet where there is a will, there is most certainly a way. Have you managed to secure a PS5 yet, or are you waiting for next year when the hype fades a little? Or do you think Boosie Badazz was onto something when he issued a word of warning about the coveted console?