On Monday, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it has acquired Bungie for $3.6B. Bungie is iconic for its development of the Halo series and Destiny.

Sony revealed that the studio will remain multiplatform which could make Bungie’s future games available to platforms other than PlayStation. Previously owned by Microsoft Game Studios, Bungie is best known for creating and developing the Halo franchise from 2001 to 2010. After ending the partnership with Microsoft in 2007, the Halo series was handed over to 343 Industries.

David Ramos/Getty Images

“We have found a partner in Playstation that shares our dream and is committed to accelerating our creative vision of building generation-spanning entertainment. Our journey begins today,” Bungie confirmed the new acquisition via Twitter.

Sony’s chairman, president, and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida shared his excitement about the new deal, "Bungie has created and continues to evolve some of the world’s most beloved videogram franchises and, by aligning its values with people’s desire to share gameplay experiences, they bring together millions of people around the world.” He also added, “As part of our Purpose to ‘fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology, we will utilize the Sony Group’s diverse array of entertainment and technology assets to support further evolution of Bungie and its ability to create iconic worlds across multiple platforms and media.”

The acquisition is just the first of many upcoming deals for the multiplatform company.

Bungie is currently working on bringing more content to Destiny 2. At this time, Destiny 2 will remain on other platforms.

