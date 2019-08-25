mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sonny Digital Delves Into Disco Regalia On "Higher"

Devin Ch
August 25, 2019 12:42
517 Views
11
2
CoverCover

Higher
Sonny Digital

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Sonny Digital ponders taking his Tinder date to the Moon and back.


If you ever thought Sonny Digital would try his hand at boogie or disco, count yourself in the minority. With his latest SoundCloud "Higher" making the rounds for 4 days now, Sonny is now free to linger as a mononymous figure, since he doesn't owe it to anyone, to uphold anything in particular. It's almost inconceivable to watch Sonny Digital go this route, on a stylistic level. "Higher" isn't in essence, deeply rooted in experimentalism or a fondness for the 80s, but rather a scenario in which Sonny fiddles on the decks under the spiritual guidance of a cocaine cowboy.

"Higher" is a far cry from Sonny's last venture: "Work" a song in which he bravely samples Clairo's "Pretty Girl" to yield a positive result. Impelled to sing aloud for the first time in looooong time, Sonny has proven himself to be an avid self-learner - one who never rests on laurel for longer than a moment at a time. If boogie re-tread isn't jam, Sonny will surely take notice, and re-invent himself again, as he's done countless times. If anything, "Higher" proves that space travel still has a strong supporter's shield to draw from. Hit us in the comments with your thoughts on the record.

Quotable Lyrics:

Let's go take a trip to the moon.

- Sonny Digital

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  2
  517
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Sonny Digital disco
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Sonny Digital Delves Into Disco Regalia On "Higher"
11
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject