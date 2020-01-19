Sonny Digital & Black Boe Drop Sequel To Their 2017 Project, "Black Goat 2" EP

When you hear of a collaborative project between Sonny Digital and another artist, you might expect him to be fulfilling the role of producer in some rap-producer duo. Sonny Digital is a multi-platinum selling producer. His fingerprints have been left all over the rap game throughout the past decade. His discography includes hits like iLoveMakonnen's "Tuesday", YC's "Racks", Future's "Same Damn Time" and 2 Chainz's "Birthday Song". However, Sonny's talents are not relegated to realm of beat-making. When he forms a unit with Black Boe, as he does for the Black Goat series, he also flexes his lyrical muscles.

Sonny Digital and Black Boe have shared the follow-up to their 2017 joint project, Black Goat. The Black Goat 2 EP features eight tracks. Black Boe was formerly known as Quez, when he was a member of the Decatur rap trio, Travis Porter. In service of Black Goat 2's release, the duo dropped music videos for two of its tracks, "Work" and "A Million."

In August, Sonny Digital brought along Black Boe when appearing in our "How To Roll" series. Watch them talk life and music while twisting a Backwoods below.

"Black Goat 2" EP Tracklist

1. Work

2. Way Up

3. Squat

4. A Million

5. Up

6. Life

7. Psychedelic Earthquake

8. Wassup f. Skooly & Rich Kidz