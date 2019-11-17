Sonic x Puma RS-X3 slated to launch November 21.
Puma has some more Sonic The Hedgehog sneakers and gear in the works, following the Sonic-inspired PUMA RS-0 collabs that launched back in 2018. This time around, the Puma RS-X3 serves as the silhouette.
The special edition sneakers feature a predominately black color scheme highlighted by dashes of red and blue mixed in throughout the leather and mesh construction. Video game inspired detailing, such as a golden ring counter and Sonic's remaining lives, can be found on the midsole while the insoles sport an all-over checkered graphic.
PUMA
In addition to the Puma RS-X3, the forthcoming Sonic The Hedgehog capsule collection will include a matching t-shirt, hoodie and beanie, as well as a crossbody bag.
The Sonic The Hedgehog x Puma RS-X3, priced at $120, will initially launch by itself on November 21, followed by a wider drop with the other gear and accessories on February 7, in celebration of the film's release.
Check out the full collection below.