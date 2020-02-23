Sonic the Hedgehog pulled in $26.7 million at the box office this weekend, edging out The Call of the Wild in a narrow victory, according to Deadline.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

The successful weekend brings Sonic's total earnings up to $107 million since its opening ten days ago. The film stars Jim Carey, Ben Schwartz, and James Marsden in a big-screen adaptation of the classic video game of the same name. So far, it's been met with mixed to positive reviews, currently holding 63% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Call of the Wild earned $24.8M, capping it off with a second-place finish. This adaptation of Jack London's iconic book of the same name stars Harrison Ford and is also seeing mixed to positive reviews. It currently maintains the same score as Sonic on Rotten Tomatoes with 63%.

Margot Robbie's highly-anticipated Birds of Prey landed at third with only $7 million in its third weekend in theaters. This week's output brings the film's total to $72.3 million, still under its budget of $97.1 million. Birds of Prey has performed better with critics, but still only boasts a 78% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

For a full breakdown of the box office figures and more updates as the official numbers continue Sunday night, head to Deadline.