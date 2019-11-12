Some were pretty excited about the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog movie until the original trailer emerged. The video game character transformed into a hideous monster and fans were not pleased about it. Paramount heard the complaints loud and clear and literally went back to the drawing board.

After images resurfaced of the redesigned Sonic, they've finally unleashed a brand new trailer. Sonic is looking far less menacing and a bit closer to the original. The film, which stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey and Tika Sumpter, will officially hit theatres on Feb. 14th. Another noticeable difference in the new trailer is that they've taken out Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" and replaced it with a rendition of Ramones' "Blitzkrieg Bop."

The film was originally slated to come out this month but the backlash forced the creators to push back the release date to fix the design of Sonic. Jeff Fowler, the film's director, issued a statement acknowledging displeasure from the fans before vowing to make sure the film does the Sega character justice.

"Thank you for the support. And the criticism," Fowler tweeted. "The message is loud and clear... you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be."

Peep the trailer below.