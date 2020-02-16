Sonic The Hedgehog cruised to the finish line, easily securing the top spot at the box office this weekend with earning at $57 million in North America and $100 million globally, according to Variety.

By the end of the long weekend, expectations predict Sonic will finish with $68-70 million. This is all good news for Paramount as the film cost $87 million to make and was hit with a 3-month delay to completely redesign the titular character after fans protested his appearance in the original trailer.

“The consumer always determines what is right and what is wrong. They made their voices clear, and we listened,” said Chris Aronson, Paramount’s president of domestic distribution, of the character redesign. “This movie exceeded [audience’s] expectations. That’s a testament to that reset and terrific performances by Jim Carrey and the entire cast.”

The film stars Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Ben Schwartz and is directed by Jeff Fowler.

Parasite saw a major boost of $5.5 million this weekend after its historic Oscar win. By the end of the weekend, its project to earn $6.6 million. That's a 234% increase in ticket sales from before the Oscars. This is the biggest post-Oscars increase for a film in the last 10 years.

For more box office results head to Variety.