We're all about sharing the best food deals so everyone can cash in on a bargain that won't hurt their wallet and will fill their stomachs. From an official list of the best places to hit up on International Wings Day to the update of when Burger King added $1 tacos to their menu, let it be known that we got you.

The latest food deal revolves around corn dogs and the limited-time offering that Sonic has come through with for one day only. Participating Sonic Drive In locations in America are selling its corn-battered and deep-fried dogs for just two pretty quarters - regularly $1.50. There's no coupon necessary and there's been no word on a limit per customer. If you happen to have the Sonic app you can order ahead and skip the line to get your corn dogs faster.

"Really???????? I may have to make the drive to double check!" one Twitter user responded in excitement, while another user added, "This is probably the best news I’ll hear all day. Certainly the greatest Tweet of the day! @sonicdriveinthanks for the PSA!"