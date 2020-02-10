Songstress Raveena Delivers Smooth Moonstone EP

Siren Raveena has returned to deliver on a new set of selections. This time around, the Indian-American singer delivers on a few new cuts via her Moonstone EP, dropping it off in full after debuting a self-directed clip for project standout "Headaches."

It's a poignant collection of new offerings that finds the Massachusetts native blending undertones of R&B and intriguing indie pop to make for an addictive soundscape that instantly captures listeners. The vibe is curated by Raveena along with her producer Everett Orr as the duo continues to cultivate a solid catalog.

Indulge below.