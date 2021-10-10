SoloSam Drops Self-Produced Project, “PRINCIPLES TO DIE BY”

The last time SoloSam dropped an album was back in 2018 with Itis. Now, the Chicago native is back with PRINCIPLES TO DIE BY, which he produced, rap, wrote, and sung himself, proving that he’s absolutely earned the “solo” title in his name.

The project is made up of just eight tracks, but it has a lasting impact, nonetheless. S-O-S hops on “TREE,” Daniyel can be heard on “CHANGES,” and Michael Christmas lent his talents to the previously released “HOTBOX.” On the other five songs, Sam takes the reigns and works his magic.

Prior to PRINCIPLES TO DIE BY’s release, the rapper shared an emotional message on his Instagram page.

“This Album is a journey of overcoming grief and an ode to personal freedom,” SoloSam began. “I am truly blessed to be able to create and work on things that bring me happiness and none of that would be possible without the support from y’all.”

He continued, “I want you to know that I pray that all of you are able to experience the joy and love of community that you show me regularly. Big shoutout to everyone who contributed to this album y’all my family frfr.”

Stream SoloSam’s PRINCIPLES TO DIE BY below and don’t forget to leave your favourite track in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. ROSES

2. ADDICTIONS

3. TREE (feat. S-O-S)

4. CHANGES

5. Traffic Jam

6. Motorbike Freestyle

7. HOTBOX (feat. Michael Christmas)

8. WISL