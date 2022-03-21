Solo Jaxon Unveils New EP "GODBODY"

In the three years since the release of his last project, Everything Is Necessary, Solo Jaxon has continued to showcase his penmanship and bars with each release. He's unveiled a slew of records that largely arrived throughout 2021. Thankfully, he carried that momentum into the new year and has arrived with his latest project, Godbody. The new EP from Solo Jaxon includes six songs in total with one sole guest feature coming from Sylvan LaCue on "JUNGLE," which has gained some significant traction over the weekend.

"This is the product of hustle, perseverance, & divine timing. Shifted perspective & gratitude. Greatness," Jaxon wrote on Twitter on Friday with the link to his new project. "Every step it took to get here was 100% worth it."

Check out Solo Jaxon's Godbody EP below.